Richmond Area Maid Service Offers Holiday Cleaning Special After the First Week of January

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- CEO Zhelly Flood, from Princess Cleaning Inc announced a holiday cleaning special for the first week of January 2013., for the metro Richmond, VA area which includes Ampthill, Chesterfield, Lakeside, Pohatan, Bellevue, Glen Allen, Manakin Sabot, Regency, Bon Air, Hanover, Merchancsville, Richmond, Chester, Henrico, Midlothian, and Ridge.



Princess Cleaning services caters to both residential and commercial customers, as well as new and existing construction, churches, emergency projects, short notice projects, and apartment/house turnovers. For more on the maid services offered by Princess Cleaning click here !



Zhelly Flood started Princess Cleaning in 2005. Her goal was to provide a valuable service while focusing on making an independent living. Zhelly Flood wants to wish new residents of the Richmond, VA metropolitan area a “Happy New Year.” What better way than to offer a New Years special for the first week of January.



After a busy holiday season, many in the serviced area will be ready to take advantage of having professional maids complete a clean, with a saving of an impressive $25 for first time customers. Princess cleaning is insured, fully licensed, and bonded. For the latest Richmond Virginia professional maid service specials go to http://princess-cleaning.com/specials !



The focus of Princess Cleaning is to meet the needs of their customers big or small, whether that’s a one-time service, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. There are two basic packages to choose from as well as custom cleans if you need something a little different.



The Quick Clean package is great to spruce things up and includes cleaning floors, vacuuming, bathrooms, bedrooms, and kitchen, along with a dusting. The Deep Clean package includes everything the Quick Clean package offers, as well as cleaning the baseboards, cleaning the window glass, trim, and sills, removing cobwebs, disinfecting sinks and countertops, cleaning ceiling fans, light fixtures, waste baskets. For more information on the cleaning packages offered, visit their website at http://princess-cleaning.com/



Princess Cleaning offers a full line of services and can be reached at:

Office Phone: 804-739-6925

Cell Phone: 804-878-8497

Fax: 866-259-1149

Email: zhelly@princess-cleaning.com