Richmond Is Home to Great Bespoke Dresses

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- For those who are shopping for a the perfect centre piece for their big day and want something that is just that little bit special, the ladies in the south west of London are in for a treat when they begin looking for wedding dresses. In Richmond, the area is lucky enough to boast a bridal and dress boutique that creates custom and bespoke wedding dresses that are perfect for any day and any body.



Wedding dresses in Richmond don't get any more elegant than the ones that are created by the designer at Tatiana Porembova's wedding dress boutique. Here, ladies who are planning for their big day, and their bridal parties, can spend a day choosing from an array of bespoke dresses that can then be perfectly fitted and altered to suit the distinct desires and personalities of the lady who is tying the knot.



If the bride wants something that is just that bit more special for their wedding day, then consider going a touch further than bespoke and have the talented designers create a custom dress that guarantees to be exactly what is wanted for the occasion. Not only does the boutique cater to the bride, it also can cater to the bridal party and help to design, make and fit a variety of different dresses for the party itself. After all, choosing wedding dresses in Richmond should encompass just about everything that you can need on the day.



Tatiana Porembova has been designing wedding dresses in Richmond for several years and is highly sought after as a designer of custom and bespoke wedding and bridal gowns for the perfect centre piece for the wedding day. To learn more about what designs can be made to suit, contact Tatiana Porembova at http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/ or give the boutique a call on +44 20 3490 0457.



About Tatiana Porembova

Tatiana Porembova is a designer of wedding dresses in Richmond in south west London. She and her talented team are known for their unique and bespoke dresses for the entire bridal party. Visit them at http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/ .



For Media Contact:

Tatiana Porembova

3 Union Court

London

TW9 1AA

United Kingdom

+44 20 3490 0457

http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/