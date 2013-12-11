Richmond VA Private Label Skin Care News: New Custom Formulation Solutions from Wasatch Contract Manufacturing Announced for Creative Anti-Aging Consumers

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- G3 is pleased to recognize Kara Egan and Troy Egan this week for their efforts in their Scentsy business. Each week G3 scours the internet searching and identifying the top leaders in Direct Selling, Network Marketing and Relationship Marketing for their excellence and professionalism. It is our pleasure to feature the Egan’s today.



Inspired by some ingenious entrepreneurial women on “Oprah's Millionaire Mom's” show, Kara Egan had a dream to better her family's financial legacy. Kara was determined to create something amazing (a legacy), that people could not live without. In July 2003, she decided that what people needed was a strong, safe, yet simple way to scent their space. Thus, Scentsy was invented (karae.scentsy.us/Home).



kegan@scentsy.com



Scentsy had humble beginnings—in fact, it was run and operated out of the unfinished basement. The Egan’s sold Scentsy in its infancy to Orville Thompson in Meridian, Idaho, where it is still located today. The company is viable, profitable and growing exponentially. Since feelings and emotions are so easily brought to the surface with scent, Kara Egan knew that this new product would make people happy and set the tone of their home—hence, Scentsy was born. She and her sister-in-law, Colette Gunnell, began working hard to bring excitement to and rejuvenate the candle industry (karae.scentsy.us/MyPage).



http://karaandtroyegan.com/contact-us/



The idea of a wickless alternative to traditional candles was so appealing to her because she worried about safety with an open flame in the home. The products that were currently on the market offered no promise of safety, so she had to create something new, that consumers would feel good about using in their homes as well (twitter.com/karaandtroy). The Egan’s signed up as business consultants and love sharing Scentsy scented wax with everyone that they meet (http://www.youtube.com/karaandtroyegan).



ABOUT US

Kara and her husband Troy signed up as consultants and love sharing Scentsy with everyone that they meet. They work hard to build their team and make sure that their team members are successful and enjoy this experience as well. They love Scentsy and enjoy helping others experience the wonderful products and opportunities that Scentsy has to offer.