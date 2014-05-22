Richmond Virginia Family Lawyers Deal with High Divorce Rates

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The divorce rate for most marriages is currently at 50%, and Virginia is no exception to such statistics as more and more Richmond Virginia Family Lawyers deal with rising divorce cases in the state. The situation requires various specializations in family law, which would mean getting the services of family lawyers Richmond Virginia or divorce lawyers Richmond Virginia and child custody lawyers Richmond Virginia, in particular.



A divorce could be costly, a situation which gives rise to calls for more pro bon services within Virginia’s legal community. Even so, Richmond Virginia divorce lawyers in private law firms have no shortage of cases to deal with as far as family law is concerned. Aside from the common issues related to family law such as divorce and child custody, some Richmond Virginia divorce lawyers could also cover more delicate issues and be designated as a child pornography lawyer Richmond Virginia.



Finding a good lawyer for representation for family court means having to find a law firm which covers the Richmond Circuit Court, Richmond Criminal General District Court, Richmond Civil General District Court, as well as the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group is a law firm based in Virginia with family law as one of their primary focus. They rely on the expertise of a pool of lawyers backed up by years of experience in various aspects of the said field. As such, finding divorce lawyers Richmond Virginia, child custody lawyers Richmond Virginia, and even a child pornography lawyer Richmond Virginia is as easy as booking an appointment with one of their family lawyers Richmond Virginia.



Contact Details:

Helen Solomon

4658 McVaney Road

Richmond, VA 23224-4070

Phone: 888-437-7453