RichTech System Ltd Provides Innovative and Interactive Projection Products

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- RichTech System Ltd is providing innovative and interactive projection products for business establishments and clients who are into the use of innovative technology. Those who are into discovering new things invented in the technology industry are sure to enjoy the authentic products that the company can provide.



Those who are looking forward to the use of interactive projection products for the success of their business will love the different creations of one of the leading companies in action capture, RichTech System Ltd. The products that are offered by the company have amazed other people from different parts of the world through the different exhibitions where they have shown the technology that they have created.



There are many modern products that people can find on the site of the company. They can find those impressive interactive floor products where owners can show off any images that they want to customers. In addition to that, there are also those interactive floor projection products where people can walk on it. These are the products that can be used for weddings and different events where there are aisles. The products are modern alternatives for the traditional red carpet used for different events. There are multi-touch table that can be used on museums and other places for a modern touch giving information to visitors. Clients can also choose to get those tables with multi-touch system to be used on exhibitions of their own company where holograms virtual images can be shown.



The company is known for providing high quality products that are sure to last for a long period of time and can be used by both owners and customers of a particular establishment. All products that the company provides have undergone thorough process and made under strict guidelines to ensure the satisfaction of clients.



About RichTech System Ltd

RichTech System Ltd is a renowned provider of interactive projection products with multi-touch system features that are sure to make people who passed by it amazed. Advertisers and business establishments who want to make their business and products more renowned have been using the products and services of the company, giving them the opportunity to make advertised products and business more known than using simple ads.



To get more information and previews about the innovative products that the company has shown on international exhibits, visit their site at http://www.richtechsystem.com. For questions and suggestions, feel free to send an email at sales@richtechsystem.com or give them a call at +86(21) 6054 7198.



Company: RichTech System Ltd.

Tel. Number: Shanghai: +86(21) 6054 7198

Nanjing: +86(25) 6606 5006

United States: +1 866 204 2158

United Kingdom: +44 20 3286 1234

Email: sales@richtechsystem.com

Website: http://www.richtechsystem.com