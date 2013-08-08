RichTech to Offer Inertactive Multimedia Solutions for Any Type of Presentation

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Rich Tech is offering all types of Interactive Multimedia Solutions for all types of presentation that its clients may even need. The company offers unique and exceptional solutions that would help its clients present and promote its business ideas anywhere and in whatever way it is necessary. Rich Tech is not only considered as the leading provider of interactive multimedia solutions that are beneficial for businessmen, but also for personal usage.



In a world where market and industry are already dominated by technology, it is only expected that people also adapt with the changes. This is essential so as to ensure that they will remain on the top of the industry. This is also essential since with the pace that the industry and technology are changing the more that challenges also becomes at its peak. For businessmen, this is truly essential to be adapted. Otherwise, they will lose the control for their company. For businessmen who want to remain at the peak of the industry, they must also be able to adapt and utilize the new solutions that use technology and creativity. That is the exact reason why Rich Tech was established, which is to provide interactive media solutions that can be utilized by businessmen to keep up with the competition in the industry.



Rich Tech is considered as the leading provider of interactive multimedia solutions being applied and utilized on all parts of the world. The company is also the world leader, creator, and supplier of action capture products, virtual reality, entertainment and advertising system, broad-screen interactive technology. These were all made possible because of the products offered by the company, which were interactive projection, multi-touch system, and multi-touch table.



The purpose of the company is to provide exhibition and event organizers, media companies, and advertisers the ability and means to display contents and presentation through digital ways in various locations. The interactive multimedia solutions offered by Rich Tech will give these people the edge to promote their ideas in a much wider scope. This is due to the reason that with these solutions, these people will now be able to present ideas in public locations, amusement parks, corporate showrooms, tradeshows, and other places not naturally reached and tried before.



For more information about the products and services offered by the company Rich Tech and the pricing of the products it offers, please feel free to visit its website at www.richtechsystem.com . For further inquiry, please feel free to contact Rich Tech at Shanghai: +86(21) 6054 7198, Nanjing: +86(25) 6606 5006, United States: +1 866 204 2158, United Kingdom: +44 20 3286 1234, or send an email at sales@richtechsystem.com



Company: RichTech System Ltd.

Tel. Number: Shanghai: +86(21) 6054 7198

Nanjing: +86(25) 6606 5006

United States: +1 866 204 2158

United Kingdom: +44 20 3286 1234

Email: sales@richtechsystem.com

Website: www.richtechsystem.com