Rick Brooks Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Print the Upcoming Comic Book Action Anthology

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Action Anthology is an upcoming comic book from creators Rick Brooks and C. A. Todd. It is intended as an ongoing series which will feature two or three self-contained short stories each issue. The first issue contains a sword and sorcery story entitled "Sanglo and Faltran", a western "Dunson County Law", and an outer space tale called "Vestige". These stories are ready to go to press, and this Kickstarter campaign will pay the printing costs for the first issue. The second issue is nearly complete as well.



Rick and Chuck are taking the term Kickstarter literally. The funds from this campaign will get the first issue of Action Anthology rolling, and proceeds from it will fund future issues. Previous experience in small press has prepared these creators for most contingencies.



This project will only be funded if at least $400 is pledged by Fri, May 16 2014 2:58 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1eJ6yNO