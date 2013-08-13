Rick Moran COO and vimana Thought Leader Talks MT Connect Integration

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Rick Moran, System Insights, COO has over three decades of experience in the software industry. Moran has been particularly focused on driving growth with vimana, a standards-based software solution to monitor and manage machine tool productivity. By automatically keeping track of the time spent by machine tools in production and non-production, and applying advanced auto-classification techniques to assign reasons for the production losses, a real-time snapshot of shopfloor performance is achieved. Using interactive real-time dashboards and detailed historical system performance data, presented in a variety of reports, the plant team is alerted to machine tool downtimes, failures, and other events of interest. vimana integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



Prior to System Insights, Moran worked at TIBCO and led business development for their cloud computing product group – which was created from the acquisition of DataSynapse Inc. Moran held positions as VP of Sales and SVP of Business Development during years that saw 20 times revenue growth in the company. Prior to DataSynapse, Moran was founder and CEO of Redpoint Software – an enterprise risk management company he sold to Barra Inc.



System Insights’ delivers predictive manufacturing solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability by applying an innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multi-dimensional, complex reasoning technology. System Insights, founded in 2009, successfully transitions clients into production, where they are realize significant return on investment after months of operation.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400