Key Players in This Report Include: DiDi Chuxing (China), Gett (Israel), Grab (Singapore), Lyft (United States), Uber Technologies (United States), Ola (India), BlaBlaCar (France), Lime (United States), Herts (United States).



Definition:Ride-hailing services are online platforms and apps which provides door-to-door services. The main function of ride-hailing services to connect passengers and local drivers using their own vehicles. The services of ride-hailing have increased in recent years due to the rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, an increase in employment opportunities, and the growing trend of mobility-as-a-service, among others. There are numerous benefits of using ride-hailing services for transportation such as saves time and money, less stress for passenger and driver, riders have more vehicle options, lower costs when compared to traditional taxi services, lower wait times, among others. According to AMA, the Global Ride Hailing market is expected to see growth rate of 17.55% and may see market size of USD76858.55 Million by 2026.



According to the International Transport Forum (ITF), "The ride-hailing model has specific characteristics that call into question significant elements of the rationale for traditional taxi regulation". Hence, it may acts as hamper for market growth.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India and Others

Development of Autonomous Vehicles for Ride Sharing



Market Trends:

An upsurge in Cost of Vehicle Ownership such as Rising Fuel Prices and Reduction in Car ownership among Millennials



Market Drivers:

Increasing Smartphone as well as Internet Penetration

Rising population and increasing urbanization across the world



The Global Ride Hailing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing {P2P, Corporate, others}, Station-Based, Car Rental), End User (Institutional, Personal), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles {LCVs, HCVs}), Service (Navigation, Information, Payment, Others), Location (Urban, Rural)



Global Ride Hailing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



