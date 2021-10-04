Ride Into Fall with a New or Used Power Chair from Goodwill Home Medical

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Seniors and other community members living with mobility issues often find themselves having to sacrifice comfort to tend to their medical needs. Goodwill Home Medical is pleased to announce they have a wide inventory of new and used power chairs for sale at deeply discounted prices.



Those who have been confined to their homes during the intense summer heatwaves are eagerly looking forward to enjoying the beautiful outdoors once again, and power chairs give individuals with mobility issues the freedom to move around as the weather cools down.



Unfortunately, these medical devices are extremely expensive to acquire brand new and are only covered by insurance in special situations.



At Goodwill Home Medical, everyone can find power chairs for sale at affordable prices, thanks to the outpour of donations from the local community. Whether new or gently used, power chairs are only made available for sale after a Goodwill Home Medical professional certifies the chair is in excellent condition.



Moreover, Goodwill Home Medical also offers power chair accessories, such as batteries. As power chair users know, batteries, even high-quality ones, can wear out over time and need to be replaced. Thankfully, Goodwill Home Medical carries batteries and accessories for a variety of power chair brands and models.



To buy a new or gently used power chair, head to the Goodwill Home Medical store located at 300 Benigno Blvd Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Goodwill Home Medical is also accepting donations for used medical equipment. Visit their website to learn more.



About Goodwill Home Medical Equipment

Goodwill Home Medical Equipment is a nonprofit organization located in Bellmawr, NJ, that collects, refurbishes, sanitizes, and sells gently-used medical equipment and unopened medical supplies at affordable prices. With daily inventory changes and items sold at reduced prices, they are one of the leading organizations in their industry. Their customer service specialists are available to help anyone find the medical supplies or equipment that will best meet their needs.