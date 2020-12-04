Ride Sharing Market to Witness Stunning Growth: Uber Technologies, ANI Technologies, Lyft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Ride sharing Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Ride sharing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Ride sharing. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA) (India), Lyft (United States), Grab (Singapore), Careem (Dubai), Taxify OÜ (Estonia), Gett (Israel), Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co (China), BlaBlaCar (France) and Wingz (United States)

Ride Sharing also called as vanpool, carpool, instant ride-sharing and dynamic ride-sharing. Ride sharing is the type of transportation with one or more than one person travelling along same direction. This type of transportation contains picking different travelers from various places and dropping them to similar or different destinations. It will contain various type of vehicles such as 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler. Introduction of application including GPS, high internet speed and habit on smartphone will help to expand ride sharing industry. Adoption of on demand transportation service at any time at any location will help to boost global ride sharing market.

Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEV)), Application (Institutional, Personal), Vehicles (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler, Four-Wheeler, Others)

Market Drivers

- Adoption of On Demand Transportation Service

- Increasing Dependency on Internet and Smart Phone

- Up Surging Demand of Share Rides with Other Person

- Rising Employment Opportunity



Market Trend

- Attraction towards Autonomous Vehicles

- Extension into Bike and Scooter-Sharing

- Marketing and Promotional Offers



Restraints

- Fluctuation in Price of Rides

- Intensely Competitive



Opportunities

- Ride Sharing Generate Lucrative Opportunities in Rural Areas in Emerging Country

- Technological Advancement



Challenges

- Strict Government Regulations



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Ride sharing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



