Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Ride sharing can be defined as a facility, which is used to transport the consumers and riders from one place to another. This service is usually availed over the internet in which the consumers book their rides and avail the transportation. It is benefitting to the environment as well as the consumers as it usually involves more than one rider in the same vehicle.



Few of the major competitors currently working in global vascular snare market are ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Lyft Inc., Volkswagen AG, Gett, TomTom International BV., Grab, Aptiv, BlaBlaCar, DENSO CORPORATION, Waymo LLC, car2go NA LLC, Mobileye, Maxi Mobility S.L., Taxify OÜ, Ridecell Inc, GoGet Carshare, Careem and Easy Taxi Serviços LTDA.



This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.



Segmentation: Global Ride Sharing Market



-By Type: Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Car Sharing, Corporate Car Sharing

-By Service Type: E-Hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing, Station-Based Mobility

-By Vehicle Type: Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (CNG/LPG)Vehicles, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EV), Micro-Mobility Vehicles, Bike/Bicycle, Scooter

-By Data Service, Navigation, Information Service, Payment Service, Others

-By Distance: Long Distance, Short Distance



Market Drivers:

-Increasing adoption of smartphones and availability of ride-sharing facilities available over the internet

-Increased benefits associated with the usage of the facility



Market Restraints:

-Variations in standards and regulations in the different regions of the world

-High levels of competition present in the form of traditional and conventional transport methods



Data Collection Matrix



We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research



Major Point of TOC:



Chapter One: Industry Overview of Ride-Sharing



Chapter Two: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Ride-Sharing



Chapter Three: Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications



Chapter Four: North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing by Countries



Chapter Five: Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing by Countries



Chapter Six: Asia Pacific Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing by Countries



Chapter Seven: Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing by Countries



Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Ride-Sharing .



Chapter Nine: Global Market Forecast of Ride-Sharing by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications



Chapter Ten: Industry Chain Analysis of Ride-Sharing



Chapter Eleven: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Ride-Sharing



Chapter Twelve: Conclusion of the Global Ride-Sharing Industry Market Research 2019



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer



