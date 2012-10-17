Ridercoaching Winter Series at Rother Valley

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Having been coaching for several years, Chris Rider of Ridercoaching had always realised that come the Winter, there wasn't much choice when it came to Mountain Bike Events in the Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire area.



Speaking to a few cyclists at other events, they were in the same mind. So, Chris decided to have a word with staff at Rother Valley Country Park about holding such an event.



"Luckily the staff were cycling enthusiasts, so convincing them wasn't a problem" explains Chris Rider, MTB Cycling coach at Rider Events.



"The team were extremely helpful in everyway, from booking the event in on the 25th November to advertising it to all of there followers".



The first event was suppose to be in the grounds of Clumber Park, but due to a few issues Ridercoaching had to move this to December.



"When we had to make the decision to move the first round to Rother Valley little did we know what was to come, fantastic venue, fantastic people fantastic course! Son of lung-buster! spooky wood! Ski Sunday! Staveley Corner just some of the names to feature on the new circuit . Not since the early 90s has the sight of cyclists clad in Lycra been so eagerly anticipated . A mixture of lung busting climbs and rewarding thrilling descents will forge this venue deep into the hearts of the Mountain bike fraternity . This course is fun fun fun!"



For more information on this Ridercoaching Event, please visit our website at: http://www.ridercoaching.co.uk/events/ - All call Chris Rider on 07919 620321.