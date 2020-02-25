Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The Global Ridesharing Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

What is Ridesharing Insurance?

Rideshare is any transportation service in which customers use an online app to request rides from nearby registered drivers. The drivers pick up their customers and drive them to their destination for a fee. No cash is exchanged since payments are processed electronically through the app. Usually, rideshare companies offer insurance protection once a driver logs into the app, but coverage might be limited until a ride request has been accepted. A driverâ€™s personal policy will generally have coverage exclusions during this period as well. A rideshare insurance can fill these gaps in coverage.

The Global Ridesharing Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Peer-To-Peer Ridesharing, Real-Time Ridesharing), Application (Commercial, Personal), Vehicle Type (Sedan/Hatchback, UV, Van, Buses & Coaches)

Market Trends:

Preference of Customers towards Shared Services

Market Challenges:

Legal and Regulatory Environment Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increase in Penetration of Smart Devices

Increasing Rate of Road Accidents

Market Restraints:

Hesitancy to Ride Sharing

Insurance Policy Challenges

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

