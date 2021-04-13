Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Ridesharing Services Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Ridesharing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Ridesharing Services. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Uber (United States), Lyft (United States), DiDi (China), Grab (Singapore), Gett (Israel), Ola (India), BlaBlaCar (France), Lime (United States), Herts (United States), Car2go (United States)



Brief Overview on Ridesharing Services:

Online ride-sharing business, a kind of smart mobility, is also gaining traction and this will further offer impetus to the expansion of the ride-sharing market over the ensuing years. Today, nearly 70.1% of the ridesharing sector is still unexplored globally. Citing an instance, Uber, a U.S.-based firm offering ride-sharing services, contributed only 28.8% of the U.S. ride-sharing market in the first half of 2017. In October 2016, car sharing was operating globally in 2,095 cities across 46 different countries, serving 15 million passengers with nearly 157,000 vehicles. This represents a 76% increase in users (passengers) and a 23% increase in vehicles since 2014. Asia accounts for 58% of car-sharing members and 43% of the shared car fleet. The growing shared mobility ecosystem has the potential to create new jobs as the mobility system shifts from product-centric to service-centric. The number of passengers opting for car-sharing has increased from 81,000 to 87 lakhs between 2010 and 2016 and the number of vehicles on this platform has grown from 4,315 to 67,32930.



Market Drivers:

The Fuelling demand for Cost-Saving as well as Time-Saving Transportation

Growing Smartphone and Internet Penetration



Market Trends:

Upsurging Demand due to Micro-Mobility

Stringent Co2 Reduction Targets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Ridesharing Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



