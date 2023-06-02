NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Ridesharing Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ridesharing Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Uber (United States), Lyft (United States), DiDi (China), Grab (Singapore), Gett (Israel), Ola (India), BlaBlaCar (France), Lime (United States), Herts (United States), Car2go (United States).



Scope of the Report of Ridesharing Services

Online ride-sharing business, a kind of smart mobility, is also gaining traction and this will further offer impetus to the expansion of the ride-sharing market over the ensuing years. Today, nearly 70.1% of the ridesharing sector is still unexplored globally. Citing an instance, Uber, a U.S.-based firm offering ride-sharing services, contributed only 28.8% of the U.S. ride-sharing market in the first half of 2017. In October 2016, car sharing was operating globally in 2,095 cities across 46 different countries, serving 15 million passengers with nearly 157,000 vehicles. This represents a 76% increase in users (passengers) and a 23% increase in vehicles since 2014. Asia accounts for 58% of car-sharing members and 43% of the shared car fleet. The growing shared mobility ecosystem has the potential to create new jobs as the mobility system shifts from product-centric to service-centric.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (E-hailing, Car sharing, Car rental, Station-based mobility), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Data Service (Information service, Navigation, Payment service, Other), Vehicle Type (ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, CNG/LPG vehicle, Electric vehicle, Micro mobility vehicle (Bike/Bicycle, Scooter, Others)), Business Type (P2P, B2B, B2C), Membership Type (Fixed Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing)



Market Drivers:

Growing Smartphone and Internet Penetration

The Fuelling demand for Cost-Saving as well as Time-Saving Transportation



Market Trends:

Stringent Co2 Reduction Targets

Upsurging Demand due to Micro-Mobility



Opportunities:

Introduction of Autonomous Vehicles for Ride Sharing

High Adoption Among Millennials and Potential Generation Z



Challenges:

COVID-19 is Expected to Pose a Significant Threat to the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ridesharing Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Ridesharing Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Ridesharing Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ridesharing Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Ridesharing Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ridesharing Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Ridesharing Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



