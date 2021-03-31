Ridesharing Services Market May Set New Growth Story with Uber, Lyft, DiDi, BlaBlaCar

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Global Ridesharing Services Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Uber (United States), Lyft (United States), DiDi (China), Grab (Singapore), Gett (Israel), Ola (India), BlaBlaCar (France), Lime (United States), Herts (United States), Car2go (United States)



Online ride-sharing business, a kind of smart mobility, is also gaining traction and this will further offer impetus to the expansion of the ride-sharing market over the ensuing years. Today, nearly 70.1% of the ridesharing sector is still unexplored globally. Citing an instance, Uber, a U.S.-based firm offering ride-sharing services, contributed only 28.8% of the U.S. ride-sharing market in the first half of 2017. In October 2016, car sharing was operating globally in 2,095 cities across 46 different countries, serving 15 million passengers with nearly 157,000 vehicles. This represents a 76% increase in users (passengers) and a 23% increase in vehicles since 2014. Asia accounts for 58% of car-sharing members and 43% of the shared car fleet. The growing shared mobility ecosystem has the potential to create new jobs as the mobility system shifts from product-centric to service-centric. The number of passengers opting for car-sharing has increased from 81,000 to 87 lakhs between 2010 and 2016 and the number of vehicles on this platform has grown from 4,315 to 67,32930.



- The Fuelling demand for Cost-Saving as well as Time-Saving Transportation

- Growing Smartphone and Internet Penetration



- Upsurging Demand due to Micro-Mobility

- Stringent Co2 Reduction Targets



- The Concern Related to Different Transport Policies from Different Countries



- COVID-19 is Expected to Pose a Significant Threat to the Market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Ridesharing Services market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Ridesharing Services market study is being classified by Type (E-hailing, Car sharing, Car rental, Station-based mobility), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Data Service (Information service, Navigation, Payment service, Other), Vehicle Type (ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, CNG/LPG vehicle, Electric vehicle, Micro mobility vehicle (Bike/Bicycle, Scooter, Others)), Business Type (P2P, B2B, B2C), Membership Type (Fixed Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Ridesharing Services market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Ridesharing Services market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Ridesharing Services, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Ridesharing Services Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



