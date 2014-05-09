Riedon Announces Fastest Delivery Times in Industry

Alhambra, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Gone are the days of waiting months on end before resisters are finally received by consumers. California based manufacturing company, Riedon, heralds the fastest delivery of resisters in the industry with same high quality products the company is known for. Riedon promises to cut normal lead times of 20 weeks or more and deliver products as much as 4 times faster.



The popular wire wound resisters are now delivered in an average of 4-5 weeks, which means consumers can have products delivered in a month rather than 5 months. The company also offers a premium delivery service with an even faster lead time of just 1-2 weeks. Faster lead times means that customers get the much needed powerful protection for their electronic equipment sooner.



Over the past 6 decades, Riedon has developed the highest quality product line of resisters and further refined the company's skill in developing customized resistors to meet the needs of today's consumers. Customers can view the company's wide selection of precision resistors at http://riedon.com



Customers needing shunt resistors can get more information on the company blog at http://riedon.com/blog/tag/shunt-resistors/ , and for buyers looking for surface mount resistors, information is provided at http://riedon.com/resistors/surface-mount/



About Riedon

Riedon has been manufacturing and delivering high power resisters for more than half a century. The company provides resisters for suppliers as well as direct consumers and has expanded services beyond the United States, including parts of Europe, Mexico, and Asia. As a corporation competing in the global marketplace, Riedon's commitment to excellence in the industry is demonstrated by its unbeatable customer service and devotion to customer satisfaction.