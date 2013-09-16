Rifkin Consulting Helps Attorneys Get Hired in a 'Down' Economy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- When it comes to attorney placement, Rifkin Consulting is one of the top firms in the state for finding lawyer jobs in California. Finding the right lawyer jobs in California for individual attorneys, as well as helping firms recruit the very best talent, is the top priority of Rifkin Consulting.



However, the number of California lawyer jobs is not always consistent. When the economy takes a downturn, legal firms must cut back on hiring. Therefore, attorney recruiting firms may not have access to as many hiring opportunities in lean economic times as they do in more prosperous years. A good lawyer recruiter can still identify job opportunities, but may have more than enough candidates to fill them, creating keen competition for these positions.



Therefore, Rifkin Consulting offers several tips to attorney candidates to make them stand out from the crowd. These tips include:



- Highlight achievements and awards. Now is not the time to be modest. Play up any awards, achievements or other accolades received to gain an edge over other candidates.



- Join professional organizations. Members of professional organizations are more likely to be hired than those who are not members.



- Follow up from interviews. The interview is not a single event but a process. The more an attorney keeps his or her name in front of a firm the more likely it is that the attorney will be hired. Follow up with a written thank you after an interview for one more opportunity to draw attention to a resume.



- Utilize professional help. Interviewing successfully is a learned skill. Professionals such as those at Rifkin Consulting can offer help with preparing a resume, improving interview techniques and developing other skills to remain competitive in today’s legal job market.



Rifkin Consulting offers help with all aspects of job searches and preparation for interviews. Professionals with many years of expertise in the legal industry can help candidates find ideal positions for their skills and experience and land the jobs they want quickly. Rifkin Consulting also assists law firms who are searching for talented candidates.



About Rifkin Consulting

With more than 25 years of experience in the legal industry, Rifkin Consulting is California’s premiere attorney recruitment specialist, helping firms and attorneys find each other to create productive, long-lasting business relationships. For many firms who turn to lawyer recruiters such as Rifkin Consulting, it is important to have the best legal recruiters possible to fill these critical positions by identifying, qualifying, attracting and engaging the most qualified candidates. As a top attorney search firm and attorney recruiter in California, Rifkin Consulting is able to place the right candidates with the right firms.



For More Information: http://www.rifkinconsulting.com