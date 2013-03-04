Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Investor Alert: Investigation over October 2012 Offering

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue fell from $125.00 million in 2010 to $4.75 million in 2011 and that its Net Income of $37.89 million in 2010 declined to a Net Loss of $85.97 million in 2011. For the first three quarters in 2012 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a combined nine months Total Revenue of $2.25 million with a combined nine months Net Loss of $73.37 million.



On June 19, 2012, AstraZeneca and Rigel Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement for a potential new treatment for chronic asthma



Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) grew from $7.17 per share on June 1, 2012 to as high as $11.20 per share on July 27, 2012.



Then on October 2, 2012, Rigel Pharmaceuticals announced a proposed public offering of common stock and on Oct. 3, 2012, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,685,000 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $9.50 per share to the public.



Then on Dec. 13, 2012, AstraZeneca announced the results of OSKIRA-4, a Phase IIb monotherapy study of fostamatinib, the first kinase inhibitor with selectivity for SYK (spleen tyrosine kinase) in development as an oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis



NASDAQ:RIGL shares declined to as low as $5.51 per share on December 13, 2012.



On March 1, 2013, NASDAQ:RIGL shares closed at $6.74 per share.



