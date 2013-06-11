Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares over potential securities laws violations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) concerning whether a series of statements by Rigel Pharmaceuticals regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue decreased from $125.00 million in 2010 to $2.25 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $37.89 million in 2010 turned into a Net Loss of $98.84 million in 2012.



Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) grew from $$6.52 per share May 2010 to as high as $11.20 per share in July 2012.



On June 4, 2013, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and AstraZeneca AB (AZ) announced the results from OSKIRA-2 and OSKIRA-3, the remaining pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials investigating fostamatinib, the first oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor in development for rheumatoid arthritis.



Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declined from $4.535 per share on June 3, 2013, to $3.64 per share on June 4, 2013 and continued to decline to $3.39 on June 7, 2013.



On June 10, 2013, NASDAQ:RIGL shares closed at $3.78 per share.



