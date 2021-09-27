Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- Certain directors of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Rigel Pharmaceuticals directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases.



On August 13, 2021, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the Company that clinical data submitted in late-May from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib to treat hospitalized patients suffering from COVID-19 are insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA) at this time."



Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) declined from $4.62 per share on June 28, 2021, to $3.44 per share on August 13, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.