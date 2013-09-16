Right First Time Contact Centre Extends to Agent Assessment

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Right First Time Contact Centre Standard has recently added an Agent Recognition component to its existing auditing process. The RAC in Bristol is one of the first organisations to take Right First Time with Agent Recognition.



Right First Time is an assessment and improvement programme for progressive contact centres and service organisations. Its target market is flexibly-minded and progressive organisations and with streamlined lines of decision-making. It is also EN15838 Customer Service Standard Friendly.



Michael Allen Practice Leader at Right First Time says “Our Standard tends to kick-start a process of First Contact Resolution and CSAT improvement, delivering bottom line results and uplifts in customer engagement. However the process now provides the opportunity to really improve employee engagement.



From September onwards all users will be able to award individual agents involved in the process with special recognition as Right First Time Agents. This assessment is personal to the individual and not the organisation. As a qualification the agent can take forward on their own CV within their existing or future employers,” Says Allen.



Stacey who works for a large retailer about to take the Standard said “the idea that I personally will gain individual recognition for delivering first contact resolution is a great idea. I want to show my commitment to this business as part of my aims to progress my career.”



One of the first organisations to take the revised version of the Right First Time Standard is the RAC in Bristol, UK. They aim to demonstrate the organisations commitment to FCR within their contact centre.



Contact Point for More Information:

Tel +208 144 3535

Mike.allen@rightfirst.co.uk

www.rightfirst.co.uk