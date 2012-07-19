"Right-For-Me: Consumer and Innovation Trends" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Consumers are looking to express their individualistic values through the products and brands that they buy, either consciously or subconsciously. Consequently consumers are gravitating towards products and services that offer compelling image associations (e.g. sophisticated, ethical, or fun) that match their own ideal self-image and outlook on life.
Report Scope
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation 'platforms' that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to 'on-trend' examples.
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumers want products to offer personalized benefits.
- Trend overview and sector specific analysis covering food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging and retail
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
In the CPG space there is a growing belief among both producers and consumers that mass market products can not be effective for everyone. As a result, personalization looks set to be an influential trend. Faced with a more pragmatic and value-conscious post-recessionary consumer, brands are under greater pressure to prove their worth.
57% of global consumers attach importance to choosing brands matching their attitudes and outlook on life, reflecting how consumption is used to help construct one's self identity. Expect consumers to place brands under increasing scrutiny about what they stand for and how they match their own personal values.
Many consumers are gravitating towards narrower, highly defined products. However, demand for more personalized solutions is moderated by consumer demand for a simple and straightforward shopping/consumption experience.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How important is personalization in a brand's overall proposition?
- What is the 'Right-For-Me' sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- What is the balance of consumer opinion towards a range of personalization influencing issues? How does it vary by country and demographics?
- What are the key mega-trends, trends, and sub-trends that are shaping the consumer and innovation landscape? Where does 'Right-For-Me' fit?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Milk
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Juices and Smoothies
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Flavored Alcoholic Beverages
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Cider
- Trust & Transparency: Consumer & Innovation Trends
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Cereal Products
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Experimentation: Consumer & Innovation Trends
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Chocolate
- Consumer and Innovation Trends in Frozen Food