Right Solicitors Now Offers Legal Services in Asia and Middle East

Taunton, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Right Solicitors, a one of a kind online business startup which contains a detailed list of law firms operating in different parts of the world, now provides legal services to people located in the Middle East and Asia. This announcement comes at a period when the emerging economies from these regions are undergoing continuous and rapid legal reforms, of which expatriates as well as locals are generally not aware of and unknowingly end up violating some law(s). Right Solicitor comes to the rescue of such individuals by providing them a complete list of law firms operating in their region, whose services they can use in order to prove their innocence in the eyes of the law of the land, the list also specifies the services offered by these firms.



Right Solicitors, during the initial period of their operations offered services to customers located in and around UK. The purpose behind the creation of this organization was to provide the customers with an idea of services offered by a typical solicitor/law firm in UK. As the concept gained popularity in UK the company started extending its services to other regions like Australia, America etc. As of today the company services customers located across the globe, thus enabling it to address a vast and varied customer base. Right Solicitors provide a comprehensive and personal service to a broad spectrum of local and national clients. The renowned law firm in UK specializes in all aspects of business law and personal legal advice to core industry sectors throughout the UK.



The company maintains separate links which the law firms and solicitors can follow in order to get registered on the website. The company then uses the information provided by these firms/solicitors in order to categorize them according to their area of expertise. For instance a solicitor/law firm in UK specializing in soliciting criminal cases will be shown as a criminal lawyer when the country wise specific tab(UK in this case) and the specialization wise specific tab(criminal law in this case) are pressed simultaneously. The company has gone one step further by providing information about the specific law firms/solicitors operating in a particular state.



Right solicitors was established with the mission and vision of providing information regarding the location and area of expertise of the various law firms and solicitors operating all over the globe, thus saving the people from hassles of locating a qualified solicitor/law firm who/which could take up their case. Over the years numerous individuals have benefited by using the services offered by the organization thus establishing it as a right solicitor in every sense. Maintaining strong and substantial client relationships was and remains the compass for Right Solicitors business strategy and future development. To learn more visit http://www.rightsolicitors.com/