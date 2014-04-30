Rightway Waterproofing Announces $500 off Sale on Waterproofing or Mold Remediation Services This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- With the winter quickly disappearing, and the warm weather beginning to heat up, residents of Philadelphia and New Jersey are wishing the snow and rain are behind them. Whether or not the 2014 summer season will be wet is still up in the air, however, homeowners should prepare for the worst case scenario. Those who have experienced property damage caused by the heavy snowfalls this past winter can take advantage of the new special Rightway Waterproofing is offering this spring.



The company’s website is currently featuring a $500 off sale on either mold remediation or basement waterproofing in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Such a discount on already low service prices will make residents of Philadelphia and New Jersey glad they went to the right place to keep their home protected in the case of heavy rain this summer, or to fix the damage caused by snow this past winter. This special cannot be combined with any other special, and expires May 5th, 2014.



When it comes to mold remediation,Rightway Waterproofing performs the latest techniques to eradicate mold from the damaged area completely. Because some mold is invisible in its earliest form, it can be hard to diagnose. However, just because it can’t be seen, doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Homeowners who suspect mold can contact the professional mold remediation company and take advantage of the spring special.



With over 25 years of experience managing basement waterproofing in NJ and Philadelphia, the company has mastered the art of waterproofing, no matter what type of foundation is present. The system provided by the company is guaranteed to last as long as the customer resident owns the home, as well as the next person who owns the home. Contact the company today to discuss a free, no obligation estimate.



About Rightway Waterproofing

For over two decades, Rightway Waterproofing has been eradicating basement moisture, black mold and mildew in New Jersey. Their goal is to provide the best basement waterproofing, basement finishing and mold remediation services to each and every customer they come in contact with.



For more information please visit http://www.rightwaywaterproofing.com/.