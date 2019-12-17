Rightway Waterproofing Helps Homebuyers with Basement Inspections

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Buying a home is a confusing, complex, and stressful process — especially for first-time homebuyers. No buyer wants to spend tens of thousands of dollars to put a down payment on a property only to find out that the home needs a major renovation after they close. Rightway Waterproofing is proud to help homeowners buy more confidently by providing basement inspections in Philadelphia and beyond.



With frequent leaks and a consistently cool temperature, basements are a breeding ground for mold. Many homeowners believe that if their inspection doesn't reveal mold growth, they won't have to worry about combating this dangerous substance. However, the truth is that most general home inspectors don't have the equipment needed to thoroughly test for mold. As the signs of mold aren't usually obvious, this can leave new homeowners with an expensive mold removal project if they don't receive a specialized mold inspection.



A basement inspection from Rightway Waterproofing can help put a new buyer's mind at ease. When buyers receive a mold inspection prior to a home sale, they know that they can proceed to closing with confidence. Buyers are urged to ask their seller if they've had a mold inspection in the last few years — and to schedule an inspection before closing if they haven't.



Mold is a serious home health hazard. Buyers who invest in a home with a mold infestation can end up spending thousands of dollars to have it removed. Home shoppers who are interested in a home that hasn't had a mold inspection are urged to schedule a basement inspection with Rightway Waterproofing before they arrive at closing. To learn more about their inspection and waterproofing contractors in Chester County, call 866-741-6190 today.



