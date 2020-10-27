Rightway Waterproofing Helps Keep Philadelphia Safer with Basement Inspections

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Every property owner wants to protect their investment and keep the people who live and work inside safe. One way to keep a home or business in Philadelphia safer is with regular basement inspections. It is easy for mold to build up over time in places that no one regularly checks. Even a tiny bit of water leakage can lead to a massive amount of water damage. Getting a regular basement inspection in Philadelphia can help home and business owners know if their structure is safe or if mold remediation steps should be taken to ensure everyone's health.



Without hiring a waterproofing contractor in Chester County, the basements of both residences and businesses may be silently growing mold. Most homeowners and business owners do not understand the consequences of an unchecked or untreated mold problem. The mold spores are incredibly light and float around, especially when an HVAC unit kicks on. This spreads the spores around the entire building, resulting in exponential mold growth and unhealthy conditions. People can breathe in these spores and get incredibly sick, especially if their immune or respiratory systems are compromised.



In order to make sure there is no water leakage, everyone should regularly get a basement inspection. Even a small sign of water damage should be treated and corrected immediately to quickly correct any problems within the home and repair the first signs of mold. To learn more about the importance of basement inspections, home and business owners are encouraged to contact Rightway Waterproofing. Their team can also be found online at https://www.rightwaywaterproofing.com/.



