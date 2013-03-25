Rightway Waterproofing Receives New Credit Towards Their "Certified Waterproofing Specialist" Certification for Attending the 2013 World of Concrete Construction Exhibit

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Rightway Waterproofing recently attended the 2013 World Of Concrete Construction Exhibit in Las Vegas, Nevada. WOC offers both 90-minute and 3-hour seminar sessions; more than 100 skill-building seminars with top industry experts. This unsurpassed program provides training and certifications, safety and construction fundamentals, OSHA, and other safety training programs vital to the commercial construction and masonry industry. In conjunction with the WOC, the Basement Health Association also holds its annual meeting where basement waterproofer’s from across the country meet and discuss the latest in technology and new waterproofing methods. At the event, Rightway Waterproofing also received new credits towards their “Certified Waterproofing Specialist” certification for attending the seminar.



Rightway Waterproofing is family owned and operated and also provides free estimates to homeowners looking to improve the value of their home by waterproofing the basement.



April showers may bring May flowers, but as a company that manages water and does basement wateringproofing in NJ, Rightway Waterproofing also knows that wet basements due to these April showers are easy to ignore when the weather turns dry. When a major storm hits, the water that comes into a basement can be hard to predict. Homeowners that previously only had a small leak once or twice a year can be shocked and disappointed to find that their basement has several inches or even feet of water seemingly out of the blue. How serious a basement flood can be is sometimes hard to tell, and unless the investment is made in a basement waterproofing system, the risk of such a flood is always present. If there is stormy weather is ahead, then it’s a great idea to deal with the problem before it gets out of hand.



About Rightway Waterproofing

For over two decades, Rightway Waterproofing has been eradicating basement moisture, black mold and mildew in New Jersey. Their goal is to provide the best basement waterproofing Philadelphia, basement finishing and mold remediation services to each and every customer they come in contact with.



