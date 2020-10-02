Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Rigid Packaging Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Rigid Packaging It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Rigid Packaging based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Rigid Packaging investments from 2020 to 2026.



Top Companies in the Global Rigid Packaging Market

Reynolds Group Holding, Amcor Limited, Sonoco, Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, Plastipak Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Coveris Holdings, Consolidated Container Company, DS Smith, Silgan Holdings, Ball Corporation, among others.



The global Rigid Packaging market is valued at US$ 431220 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 624010 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.



Market Overview:

High growth in transportation and logistics quarters throughout the globe is the principal thing riding the increase of the market. Growing e-commerce business throughout the globe pouring the call for for the rigid packaging market. The many clients shift from the conventional method of buying to online buying in particular due to the thing along with the availability of various types of items, quicker delivery, less complicated return rules, and free transport. Furthermore, increasing change-associated agreements the various international locations additionally stimulating the increase of the marketplace. However, developing the popularity of flexible packaging and fluctuating uncooked fabric prices are restraining the increase in the market.



Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Rigid Packaging Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03271933021/global-rigid-packaging-market-research-report-2020/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=Releasewire



Market Insights:

Plastic ruled the market with a revenue percentage of 40.2% in 2016. The benefits of plastic such as excessive electricity and balance have made it a famous material for manufacturing in flexible packaging products. Besides, it could be molded into numerous shapes and sizes, without compromising on its quality. Metals used encompass aluminum, stainless steel, and tin. Aluminum is the most widely used metallic for rigid packaging. Packing containers and cans are some of the typically made packing products from metals. Metals are regularly used because of their extraordinarily excessive power and sturdiness. It's far more typically used as a tertiary source of packing, forming the outermost packaging layer, which isn't in instantaneous touch with the product. Paper changed into one of the maximum broadly used materials in 2016. It can be used in making both, inflexible as well as bendy packaging products. The reality that paper & paperboard can be recycled has made it a not unusual cloth in the enterprise. Fee-effectiveness and easy availability of paper & paperboard is contributing to the growth of the section. The segment accounted for a quantity share of 72.3% in 2016.



The Asia Pacific accounted for the main revenue proportion of 49.2% of the global marketplace in 2016. This place is pushed through the speedy growth of the pharmaceutical and meals & beverage sectors. Except, rising economies such as China and India are projected to check in a sharp upward thrust inside the call for inflexible packaging over the forecast duration. The U.S. Became the main revenue contributor in North America. Plastic becomes the maximum famous fabric in this location in 2016. A strong increase in the meals & beverage industry is one of the key factors propelling the regional market. Guidelines regarding recycling and sustainability of substances to keep environmental stability are triggering the demand for bioplastic packaging answers. Europe is taken into consideration to be one of the most advanced regions in the world. But, the monetary depression from 2008 to 2010 critically affected the economies of the maximum of the region. Stop-use industries which include food & drinks and private care additionally witnessed a downfall at some stage in this period in this location. Therefore, the inflexible packaging industry has become also affected.



The Rigid Packaging market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the global Rigid Packaging Market based on Types are

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others



Based on Application, the Global Rigid Packaging Market is Segmented into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03271933021/global-rigid-packaging-market-research-report-2020/discount?Mode=46&Source=Releasewire



Regions Are covered By Rigid Packaging Market Report 2020 To 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Rigid Packaging Market

-Changing Rigid Packaging market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Rigid Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Rigid Packaging Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Frequently Asked Questions about Rigid Packaging market:

- What are the recent developments and government policies?

- Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

- Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

- What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

- Where are the greatest dangers?



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03271933021/global-rigid-packaging-market-research-report-2020?Mode=46&Source=Releasewire



We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.



Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com