Riliance Launches ASSIST to Support Compliance Needs of Its Expanding Customer Base

Tarporley, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Legal compliance and risk-management specialist Riliance Software has launched a unique range of service packages to complement its market leading risk and compliance software product.



With over 1,100 legal practices using the core system and a further 2,000 utilising the legal diversity survey tool, Riliance have launched a range of support services to help reduce the burden of regulation for its client firms.



Version 2 of Riliance was launched in January 2014 with enhanced features giving massive improvements in task management, flexibility on key functionality and a powerful reporting dashboard. In addition to these important improvements, Riliance Assist gives firms the ability to put the software into the context of day-to-day regulatory compliance and management.



So far during 2014, over 150 new firms have joined Riliance and signed up to the Assist support package as part of their subscription. With many version 1 Riliance users migrating to the latest Version 2 product, free of charge, the number of firms utilising this highly valued product is set to grow rapidly over the year.



Mark Gidge, CEO of Riliance, said "We have turned the traditional consultancy model on its head. Rather than delivering advice based on day, rates, and time, we have captured the key elements of compliance management within the Assist packages and made them available to our user firms as and when they need them. Everything we do is based around the effective use of our systems and ensuring that firms have access to the best possible tools to ensure and maintain compliance."



With a full suite of training material including policies, webinars, regulatory updates, access to expert opinions and best practice guidance, Riliance Assist is the most cost-effective way of running compliance across a legal practice and is continually improved with an eye toward enabling even greater efficiency.



"The cost of compliance is small compared to the cost of non-compliance, and we will continue to innovate, develop new products and add new services for the benefit of our clients. As such we already have a number of exciting new products on the horizon," added Gidge.



The latest Riliance software system is available to customers today and, as a web-based product, doesn't need any technical set up or integration with existing IT infrastructure. The product is used by all sizes of legal practice across England and Wales and is the only COLP/COFA software system endorsed by The Law Society.



About Riliance

The industry leader in compliance software, Riliance serves thousands of legal clients in the United Kingdom. Its offerings include everything from free resources and tools to subscription software products and compliance services which deliver excellent return on investment to users.