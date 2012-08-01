Rimasuri Sdn. Bhd. (RMS) and OffGamers.com Launch Their First English Web Game, Rage of 3 Kingdoms

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Rimasuri Sdn. Bhd. (RMS), one of the leading game publishers in Malaysia, has just announced the open beta version of the Rage of 3 Kingdoms web game. This is the company’s first-ever launch of an English web game. RMS is working with OffGamers.com as the official payment partner.



The game is now live at r3k.offgamers.com and is available for play by connecting on Facebook or through registration.



Rage of 3 Kingdoms, or R3K, is a war strategy browser game that is set in China’s chaotic Three Kingdoms era. It is a browser-based, free-to-play game that involves creating an army and commanding heroes on the battlefield.



R3K allows players to grow their empire and armies through the help of legendary generals armed with mystical equipment, fighting diverse ground and naval warfare to compete for power and unification of China.



R3K was first launched in its original language by RMS. The game was developed by UQEE and was named a Top 10 Web Game of 2011 soon after it came out. After securing itself in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and Korea, Rage of 3 Kingdoms is now expanding across the world.



Players begin the game with a level 1 city/town hall located in the beginner’s zone. After the player’s city/town hall reaches level 20, allegiance to one of the three major houses/clans becomes available, and once chosen, it will move the player to the corresponding map/territory.



Along the way, rising to greatness is not always easy, but if players defeat their enemies and create alliances with those around them, it can help them succeed and lead their troops to victory.



The R3K online game has many distinct and exceptional features, including 450 heroic legendary generals, each one with unique abilities; non-linear rebirth/enlightenment paths for generals; 10 different battle formations, which will help dictate the course of battle; and mystical spells from varied schools, each with offensive, defensive and supportive purposes.



The game also features player versus player options at the city, clan and country level, as well as on land and water. The game’s fully-animated battle sequences and storyline events add excitement and realism to the experience.



About RMS and OffGamers.com

Rimasuri Sdn. Bhd. started in 2008 with only one thing in mind: to be Malaysia’s top game publisher providing innovative entertainment, complete distribution channels and top-notch customer service. Equipped with extensive experience and updated technology, RMS is now expanding beyond its geographic borders, for the purpose of providing a holistic gaming experience to all walks of life.



OffGamers is at the forefront of providing quality service at an affordable rate for gamers from all walks of life and across the whole spectrum of game platforms. OffGamers adopts leading technologies of world class standards, to push the boundaries of monetizing while pioneering new concepts and products. Having been in the industry for over 10 years, OffGamers continue to push the envelope in the industry by developing and fostering strong partnerships with reputable game publishers and developers. OffGamers also facilitates the gaming industry by innovating effective game card top up systems and enhancing user’s experience. For more information, please visit http://r3k.offgamers.com