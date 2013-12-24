Ring in the New Year at Ama Ristorante at Driftwood

Sea Bright, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Toast to 2013 with a spectacular dinner at Ama Ristorante at Driftwood accepting reservations from 5 -10:30. Enjoy our regular award-winning menu or select from Ama's decadent, memorable specials created especially for New Year's Eve by Executive Chef Pat Trama. Each guest will receive a glass of prosecco, compliments of the Stavola family, owners of Ama Ristorante, Tiki Bar at Driftwood and Driftwood Cabana Club. Live music will be performed by jazz guitarist Jerry Topinka. Whether you choose to dine before the Ball drops or with us as the countdown begins, we predict your New Year will surely have bright beginnings.



In addition to Ama’s regular menu here are the Specials for New Year’s Eve:



AMA NEW YEAR’S EVE 2014



-VITELLO TONNATO

-BABY BIBB LETTUCE

-VENISON PROSCUITTO

-ABATE FETEL PEAR MOUSTARDA

-LIVE SCOTTISH LANGOSTINES

-TUSCAN OSCIETRA CAVIAR SABAYON

-TUSCAN BLACK WINTER TRUFFLE RISOTTO

-WINTER ASPARAGUS AND BONE MARROW

-MAINE LOBSTER POACHED IN OLIVE OIL

-SAFFRON LEEK FREGOLA AND VANILLA BEAN ESPUMA

-FILET MIGNON ON THE BONE

-TINY GREEN BEANS, GORGONZOLA POLENTA AND CHIANTI GRAPES

-DARK CHOCOLATE CREMA

-GOLD LEAF, SEA SALT CARAMEL, PISTACHIO GELATO



Reservations highly recommended. Call 732.530.9760 or visit amaristorante.com