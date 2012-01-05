Ringadoc Telehealth Physician Consultation Service Adds Smartphone Video Conferencing Apps

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2012 -- Ringadoc, the revolutionary telephone-based medical consultation service, is pleased to announce the release of their apps for online doctor video consultations for iPhone and Android smartphones. Ringadoc gives patients direct access to talk to a doctor for medical consultations over any phone, from any location, with complete audio and video conferencing.



Every day, healthcare costs continue to rise, as demand outgrows the supply of physicians. However, according to the American Medical Association, as many as 70 percent of doctor and ER visits are informational and do not require in-person consultations with physicians.



“Through the use of the latest communications technology and the ubiquitous smartphone, Ringadoc has been able to simultaneously enhance healthcare while saving patients time and money with a telephone-based consultation method,” says Jordan Michaels, company CEO. “With the addition of our new iPhone and Android video consultation apps, the service is far and away as effective as traditional office visits in non-emergency consultations.”



Powered by an instant connectivity platform built for the healthcare industry, Ringadoc enables patients to easily and quickly call a doctor hotline when facing a non-urgent medical illness. The service’s doctors will be able to provide medical advice, diagnose an illness, suggest treatment, and when necessary, prescribe medications for non-emergency illnesses.



Ringadoc’s physicians are highly trained, with active state licenses, board certifications in family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology, and at least ten years of experience. All patient data is stored in an encrypted, HIPAA-compliant personal electronic health record (EHR) format. The EHR is created and controlled by the patient, and only their consulting doctor can access this information with the patient’s permission. Ringadoc employs advanced security technologies to safeguard both billing and health records.



“Our physicians are available 24/7/365 and fluent in English and Spanish,” says Michaels. ”They’re tech-savvy industry specialists who can provide medical advice and treatment through the latest mobile devices as well as any regular phone.”



Callers can access the new Ringadoc online doctor service on mobile phones with a front-facing camera: an online doctor with the new Ringadoc iPhone video app, which is available for Apple iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPad 2 iPod Touch 4G, and a variety of Android devices. Medical consultations on both the voice and video services cost a flat rate of $39.99; prepaid plans bring the cost per consultation down to just $19.99. For more information, please visit http://www.ringadoc.com.



About Ringadoc

Ringadoc is a privately-held telehealth physician consultation company based in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.ringadoc.com. For press inquires, including sample calls, email press@ringadoc.com or call (888) 749-4944. Ringadoc is a member of the Better Business Bureau.