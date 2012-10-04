RingByName Launches North American Value-Added Reseller Program

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- RingByName, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) developer and Unified Communications Service Provider, serving customers in more than 115 countries, today announced the launch of their North American VAR program. The partner program is designed to give small to mid-size technology resellers a jump start into the rapidly growing cloud services market.



The program is designed to bring channel partners up to speed quickly and provide them with the technical tools, training, and go-to-market resources necessary to build and grow a managed service business around the company’s turn-key cloud-based communications solution. This unique solution is code named Biz in a Box. Strategic partners include telecom agents, interconnects, IT consultants, VARs, and technology companies that provide best in class solutions which complement RingByName.



RingByName’s Biz in a Box product is an affordable, full featured, pre-configured small business VoIP phone solution. It features a built-in customer relationship management (CRM) component, plus easy to use desktop and mobile phone applications that deliver unified communications, collaboration, and mobility capabilities along with plug-ins to leading business and social applications.



For businesses that want to build better relationships, the simple to use CRM tool gives them the power to view intelligent screen pops when customers call, displaying the caller’s identity, recent call history and internal notes. For businesses already using a CRM system, RingByName seamlessly integrates with Salesforce, Sugar CRM, Zoho, and over 20 other 3rd party applications. RingByName’s Smart Receptionist answers and routes calls around the clock, greets callers by name, remembers who the caller spoke with last, and knows your office hours and team member availability. All features work on your desktop, smartphone, or tablet, allowing road warriors to take their office on the road.



“The RingByName Partner Program will be a game changer,” says Kent Terpe, Director of Channels & Alliances for RingByName, “As the channel looks to cloud-based services to fortify their margins and customer bases, RingByName’s Biz in a Box allows VARs with new and existing clients in need of telephony services to add value, differentiate their solutions, and benefit from 3 incremental revenue streams (one time bounties, residual monthly commissions, and professional service fees). RingByName gives businesses everything they need, positioning our partners to win more deals by offering the very best solution complete with industry leading SIP phones, robust communication features and unlimited calling in the US and Canada all for one low monthly charge with no hidden fees.”



As the rapidly growing small office market matches up with modern SIP technology, VARs need an easy way to market a turn-key, cloud-based telephony solution that delivers the most advanced functionality in business VoIP along with low operating costs. With RingByName, the customer provides the broadband connection and RingByName supplies the rest, including free VoIP desk phones and/or cordless SIP DECT phones with a 1 year commitment. And to boost small business interest and confidence in VoIP services, resellers are invited to participate in the Company’s “Biz in a Box – Buy & Try Program” that comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.



In today’s economic climate, companies are only purchasing must-have technologies and RingByName is one of those must-have technologies. RingByName delivers everything a business needs along with eliminating the need to purchase and maintain a phone system. RingByName empowers small businesses to do more with all the robust features and functionality of a sophisticated enterprise phone system. Regardless of the size of your business, RingByName guarantees improved customer satisfaction, increased employee efficiency, better reachability, and increased savings.