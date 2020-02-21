Rio Rocket Contributes Chapter 25 to the 60 Minute Startup, Book Hits 5 Best-Sellers Lists

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Rio Rocket contributed Chapter 25: Going Where Your Customers Already Are to the new entrepreneur startup guide The 60 Minute Startup. The book was released on November 7th from Amazon's Hot New Releases and since then has hit five best-sellers lists.



Rio Rocket worked with author Ramesh Dontha to create a chapter in the book that details his entrepreneurial journey and offers secrets on how he built a successful digital marketing firm. Inside the book he shared the very same sales templates and pitches that helped him land Fortune 500 clientele for major marketing and branding campaigns. From a young age, Rio Rocket built a reputation in branding and digital marketing for twenty years and then parlayed that momentum into a thriving acting and motivational speaking career.



The 60 Minute Startup is a step-by-step blueprint on how to build a sustainable business in only one hour per day and acquire your first paying customer in thirty days or less. The book has been supported by overwhelming positive reviews with positioning at the top of several independent best-seller lists. It appeals to growth hackers, solopreneurs, female entrepreneurs, millennials, and traditional startup founders interested in perfecting the early stage growth process. The book is based on Agile Methodology which is the same startup process that built Uber, Instgram, and Airbnb.



One reader's review of the book was, "The author found my sweet spot in terms of explaining things clearly, in a step-by-step format so that I know exactly what I should be doing each day...I'm elated that it's here now." ReadersFavorite.com describes The 60 Minute Startup as, "...a ground-breaking book that proposes a proven methodology in starting and running a successful business."



The book is now available in audio format on Audible.com, narrated by Megha Dontha.



About Rio Rocket

Rio is a multi-hyphenate film, television, and voice actor who has a recurring role on the upcoming ABC TV Series 'For Life' and motivational spokesperson for Lowe's Companies. He is also a writer and event host recently featured in SUCCESS, AUTHORITY, and Ariana Huffington's 'Thrive Global' Magazine. In the realm of digital marketing, he's a highly accomplished graphic artist, marketing strategist, and branding expert. He believes in shattering all limitations of what humanity is capable of.



