Riot from Wrong: Aglimpse from Within the Powderkeg

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- In early August 2011, looting, arson, and gunfire erupted and spread across London and its environs. The widespread violence was triggered by the 4 August fatal police shooting of 29-year-old Mark Duggan in Tottenham, North East London during a planned arrest. Metropolitan Police initially contended that Duggan was shot in self-defense, stating that the officer responsible for Duggan’s death held “an honest-held belief that he was in imminent danger of …being shot.”



On 7 August 2011, family and friends of Mark Duggan staged a march from Broadwater Farm to Tottenham Police Station. Their aim was to draw attention to Duggan’s death, and to force police to provide information about the circumstances surrounding it. Convinced their loved one was unarmed at the time of his death—an assertion bolstered by an eyewitness account—the peaceful protest erupted into violence when hordes of police arrived to disperse the protestors. Once ignited, the violence rapidly devolved to a full-scale riot, quickly sprawling across the North London suburbs before spreading to other parts of the UK. The Tottenham riots are described as "the worst disturbances of their kind since the 1995 Brixton riots.”



Fully Focused Film’s feature-length documentary Riot From Wrong, filmed across the breadth of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the Tottenham Riots, seeks to answer the question What went wrong? The brainchild of 14 passionate young Londoners and directed by award-winning filmmaker Teddy Nygh,, Riot From Wrong delves into the issues affecting today’s British youth. The documentary includes key witness statements, interviews with those involved, and never-before-seen London Riot footage. Riot From Wrong investigates sustainable solutions for measurable societal change.



Boasting unparalleled behind-the-scenes access and vast array of voices, Riot From Wrong “…breaks the mould of conventional perceptions peddled by the mainstream media. It opens doors that have remained firmly closed on a generation which feels disenfranchised and disempowered". The result is a captivating, raw and thought-provoking social commentary, including a touching dialogue from the family of Mark Duggan and other victims of the unrest.



Fully Focused Film invites the public to view the Riot From Wrong’s official trailer at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXPfpJ4fo68 and to visit its website at http://riotfromwrong.com/ . To obtain tickets to a London screening or receive a review copy of the full-length documentary, please contact Natalie Hughes at the number listed above.



