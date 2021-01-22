RIOTOUS: A Cross Platform FPS Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- RIOTOUS is an emerging new cross platform first-person shooter game that takes the very concept of FPS gaming to the next level. Available in single and multiplayer options, the game comes with a simple license and model process and is not only affordable but also fun to play. The game is made in Canada and can be played worldwide. The creators of this game have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to introduce this game, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"RIOTOUS began as a project during COVID-19 as a simple game, and its demand hit a massive peak when a free pre-released version crossed more than 10,000 downloads and maxed online servers instantly." Said Bruce Mosier, the Ottawa based Canadian game developer and the creator of this game, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Bruce, the aim of this project is to introduce the world to affordable gaming without sacrifice.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/riotous/riotous-cross-platform-fps-game and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. This campaign is a great opportunity for the gaming fans because it offers great perks and rewards regarding this game including special access and much more. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 15,000 and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About RIOTOUS

Contact:

Contact Person: Samuel Brissette

Company: RIOTOUS Gaming

City: Ottawa

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: 6136632933

Email: support@riotous.ca

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riotous/riotous-cross-platform-fps-game