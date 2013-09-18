All WinX DVD Rippers and Video Converters Abreast with Apple New iPhone 5S & 5C

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- All major WinX branded DVD rippers and video converters are updated by the developer company and made compatible with Apple's newly announced iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C in the first time. It means even the unfriendly Apple HD videos and DVD movies can be converted for playing on iPhone 5S/5C's display screen that has 1136x640 resolution with the help of latest versions of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX Mobile Video Converter, the iPhone/iPad DVD rippers/videos converters, as well as the free WinX Video Converter.



Since the new iPhones were announced, Digiarty updated the entirely product line to catch up with the newest Apple smartphone, aiming to bring a state-of-the-art experience of software to users. The common and most important update of these programs this time is the adding of iPhone 5S/iPhone 5C profiles, offering a fast access such that users can watch more high-quality videos on the widescreen iPhone and enjoy iPhone for the best.



The summary of the software programs that have been upgraded by Digiarty today:



DVD Ripping Software



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Have more than 350 built-in profiles for all apple devices, as well as pop Android, Microsoft and Sony tablets or phones. Backup all rental and commercial DVDs to MPEG2/ISO image on Windows PC. Rip and convert DVD to MP4, AVI, MOV, M4V, WMV, MPEG, iPhone (5S/5C), iPad (iPad 4/iPad Mini), iPod Touch, Apple TV, iTunes, Samsung Galaxy S3/S4, HTC One, Xbox One, PSP, etc.



http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



WinX DVD Ripper for Mac: Rip DVDs with 350+ device profiles on Mac correspondingly. Convert DVD to Mac/PC general videos including MKV, M2TS, MTS, AVC, etc. Also support other general mobile phones.



Video Converter



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: One-shot and all-round video software provided with the functions of a HD video converter, photo slideshow maker, video editing tool and online YouTube video downloader. Have powerful video conversion ability with over 320 video codecs and 50 audio codecs http://www.winxdvd.com/hd-video-converter-deluxe/



WinX Mobile Video Converter: A special video converter for all kinds of gadgets. Convert MKV, AVI, MP4, WMV, MOV, FLV, AVCHD, M2TS and any other videos to Android, Samsung smartphones, Amazon Kindle Fire, Google New Nexus 7, Microsoft WP8, etc.



Free Software



WinX Video Converter: An easy-to-use program that can convert various HD/SD videos to Apple/Android videos, rip DVD to MP4, AVI, as well as PNG image, and MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV audio file.



Price and Availability



To be abreast with the influential Apple Inc, Digiarty Software has updated the whole product line and is offering them at affordable prices. The well-received WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe are now available at $39.95 and 35.95, respectively.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and upcoming iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.