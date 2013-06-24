Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies Presents First Annual Ripley's Kid's Fin-Tastic Summer

Gatlinburg, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Bring your kids to explore, dance, meet Disney Channel TV Series Stars, watch Movies Under the Stars, see SpongeBob Pants and Dora the Explorer and play the day away with arts and crafts plus much more at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies’ First Annual “ Ripley’s Kid’s Fin-Tastic Summer” from June 21 thru July 26, 2013.



“We have all kinds of exciting and fun things planned for kids and the entire family during Ripley’s Kid’s Fin-Tastic Summer. This is beyond fun. They will not only get to venture through TripAdvisor’s Number One Aquarium in America, but enjoy all the neat activities and special events we have planned for a Fin-Tastic Summer,” said Ryan DeSear, general manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.



The events include:



Monday through Friday from 11 am to 3 pm:



Free Activities, Arts & Crafts, Games and Special Performances on the Plaza



Every Friday at 9 pm:



Free Movies Under the Stars on the Plaza



Enjoy Even More at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Moving Theater, Haunted Adventure and Guinness World Records Museum!



(Weather Permitting. Events are subject to change.)



Calendar of Events:



June 17 – 23: New Arrival Announcement – New Baby Penguin born at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.



June 21:



- 3:30 – 6:30 pm: Meet Calum Worthy – Dez from Disney Channel TV Series “Austin & Alley”

- 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Dr. Suess The Lorax



June 22: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Bill Gladwell – Mentalist



June 24 – 30: Special Appearances: SpongeBob Squarepants



June 24: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Nick Helton – Magician



June 28: 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Jumanji



July 5: 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Happy Feet



July 9: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Bill Gladwell – Mentalist



July 10: 1:30 – 4:30 pm: Meet Peyton List - Emma Ross from Disney Channel TV Series “Jessie”



July 12: 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Night at the Museum



July 15 – 21: Special Appearances: Dora the Explorer



July 15: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Nick Helton – Magician



July 19: 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Ice Age



July 22: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Nick Helton – Magician



July 24: 4:00 pm: Free Special Performance on the Plaza by Bill Gladwell – Mentalist



July 26:



- 3:30 – 6:30 pm: Meet Stefanie Scott - Lexi Reed from Disney Channel TV Series “A.N.T. Farm”

- 9:00 pm: Free Movie Under the Stars on the Plaza: Finding Nemo



Enjoy Even More at Ripley’s Tennessee Attractions!



Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium:

- Take Your Photo with our Giant Transformer made from Car Parts for Free!

- Take Your Photo with our New Lizard Man and Vampire Lady Statues!

- See the New “Owl-Headed Bunny and Six-Legged Piglet!



Ripley’s Moving Theater:

- See our New Moving Theater!

- See 2 New Films!

- Back By Popular Demand! Snow Ride!

- New Non-Moving Seat Section!



Ripley’s Haunted Adventure:

- Headless Horseman has Returned! Check Him Out!

Guinness World Records Museum:

- New Gallery Opening July 1st! Test Your Skills and Attempt to Break Guinness World Records!



All events scheduled on the Aquarium plaza are weather permitting. For more details and times of schedule see us on the web at www.ripleysaquariumofthesmokies.com or call 888-240-1358. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies is located at Traffic Light #5 and is open 365 days a year.



