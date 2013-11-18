Rippa.com.au Expands Directory of Wholesaler Suppliers

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A recent survey by the World Retail Congress revealed that global retail leaders feel that online and mobile shopping is becoming more important. 54% of those polled predicted that online sales will grow significantly in the next two years. Approximately 39% expected mobile sales to grow. Over two-thirds of executives feel that physical shops will account for more than half their sales growth over the next 12 months. With these trends in mind, Australia's largest wholesale supplier directory, Rippa.com.au, has increased the number of wholesale resources available to retail sellers.



Company representative Jonathan Louie explained, "If you are looking for reliable suppliers that stock genuine quality products in the apparel and textiles industry, then Rippa.com.au is for you. You will have access to 1000+ suppliers within Australia, and the list just keeps getting bigger. We can now provide access to premium Australian wholesalers and manufacturers who provide clothing, footwear, fashion accessories, and more." He added that, "Our website is designed to list Australian wholesalers who offer a huge variety of industry products. If there are any companies or individual wholesalers wishing to expose their products to the general and retail public, they list with us first."



Rippa.com.au matches retail business owners with merchandise suppliers. Business owners buy a membership to the site, which gives them access to over one thousand resources. The service helps retailers locate sources for wholesale clothing, shoes, swimwear, handbags, costumes, and more. Sellers who specialize in childrens' wear will find providers who offer wholesale kids's clothing, as well as wholesale baby clothes. The directory also lists dozens of resources for clients who specialize in niche markets, including plus-size clothing, maternity wear, and work garments.



Louie note that, "Rippa.com.au is an online membership site that will assist you in finding suppliers within Australia. Whether you are a first time trader, thinking of starting your fashion store, or an established business, our directory will help you locate a suitable resource quickly. Once you have found a supplier who looks interesting, take a look at their profile, which has everything you need, including a direct link to their website. Each listing provides the supplier's full contact details and a description of what they are currently offering. Listings also include a visual address location map. There is no middleman, and our directory is frequently updated. We add new suppliers often."



About Rippa.com.au

Rippa.com.au is an online directory that links retail business owners with Australia's wholesale suppliers. The site's clients buy a membership, which offers them access to over a thousand resources. Lists are updated often, and include a variety of suppliers, wholesalers, and manufactures. They offer products that include accessories, footwear, clothing, and specialty garments.