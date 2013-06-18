Ripple Is Fast Approaching 1,000,000 People

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The Rippln phenomena has taken over the internet land in the last few weeks. If you are reading this, there is a chance that you have probably heard of if. As of the time of this press release, about 800K people are in the ripple. In less than a month, its on pace to reach 1million users. Just incase this is not clear, it is growing at rate 10 times faster than Facebook.



The concept behind Ripple is a very simple concept. Facebook was built by regular people that were just recommending it to friends. The same applies to twitter and Instagram. Each users do not know what value they are bringing to these Tech companies. What if the users could get paid for these recommendations and sharing that they do anyway? This is exactly the concept behind Ripple. This concept is called incentive sharing.



With Facebook, over 1B are now connected through what is called "Social graph." Facebook's IPO value was about $104B. This is primarily due to the social graph created by regular users. Facebook is not the only Technology that is benefiting from this "social graph" concept. Other companies like Pandora, Groupon, Angry birds, Pinterest and many others technology companies have all benefitted from the social graph concept.



The Rippln platform allows the users to see how big and fast their ripples is growing and get paid for the activities that happens in the ripples. A user will be able to see their social graph and how fast it is spreading. Whatever products, apps that are sold in the ripples will be permanently connected to the user that started the ripple. They will get compensative appropriately. Rippln Platform can be equated to Amazon where users can come and sell their products. The Rippln Platform is a marketing place.



Rippln will create a different opportunity for regular folks to make money by simply doing what they are already doing. as mentioned above, this concept is called "incentive Sharing." Users will not have to worry about the complications that comes with profession like Internet Marketing.



Ripple is still the beta test phase. The company will be rolling it out to the mass in the next few weeks. To get access now, potential user needs to request for invitation code. Rippln is currently by invitation only.



