Rise in Bed Bugs Prompts Yale Pest Elimination to Launch Bed Bug Eradication Team

Ansonia, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- According to statistics released by the exterminating industry, one out of five Americans are or have been infested with bed bugs. This equates to approximately 62,320,000 people in the United States or 71,800 people in Connecticut. With these rising numbers in mind, Jim Miller of Yale Pest Termite and Pest Elimination Corp (http://yalepest.com/extermination-services/) explains why a different approach must be taken to eradicate these bugs from homes, beds and other pieces of furniture.



"Most people who have a bed bug problem approach an infestation the same was as they have been conditioned to deal with ants or roaches. They clean the area, removing the food source and then they spray the room around the perimeter. However, this just won't work with bed bugs because you are the actual food source! And as long as you occupy the space in question, you always will be a source of fresh blood."



According to experts at the Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 95 percent of pest control agencies reported bed bugs as a priority in 2012, placing bed bugs as the number one urban pest, replacing termites in list. Miller states his company now has a team in place to respond to these types of calls. "In most cases, a bed bug problem is controllable under professional care. We use proven, state of the art equipment and techniques, and our licensed exterminators will inspect your home or business to identify the problem and determine the best removal options."



Miller continues, explaining why many businesses, especially hotels, and now families are experiencing bedbug infestations. "Bed Bugs are excellent hitchhikers, and are capable of traveling long distances with an unsuspecting host. Experts believe that recent bed bugs increases in the U.S. may be due to more travel, the prevalence of mass transit, lack of knowledge about prevention, increased resistance to pesticides, and ineffective control practices. These bugs have been found in airplane seats, trains, cabs, and hotel rooms."



Miller goes on to say, "Bed Bugs commonly travel in luggage, backpacks, and even in clothing. Once this Bug has hitched a ride, its destination could be anywhere, including health care facilities, public transportation, and private homes. Infestations can be spread by a visiting friend, or by even by a domestic help worker. Often a domestic worker may have a visiting relative that will carry the pest from another county. The bed bug infestation can follow you on clothing or belongings to any destination."



About Yale Pest Elimination

