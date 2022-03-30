Rise in Big Data Adoption Presents Opportunities for Enterprise Solutions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Big data is a fast-expanding market wherever you are in the world and this is being driven by significant increases in data volumes. Thanks to this spike, the forecasts for the size of the big data market are impressive, with an increase to US$273 billion predicted by 2026 (up from US$162 billion in 2021). Key to this has been the rise in big data adoption across virtually every industry, as organisations in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail and life sciences look to take advantage of the opportunities this presents when it comes to innovation and development. This is creating a range of new opportunities for enterprise solutions, as organisations across all industries seek to take steps, and make investments, that will provide firmer foundations for operational efficiency and growth. This is only likely to increase as the trend in big data expands across emerging countries, including India and China.



For those in enterprise solutions jobs, the spike in big data adoption represents huge potential, especially given the forecasts for the size of the big data market by 2026. Glocomms has worked with ambitious people at all levels, helping to create opportunities to take career-defining next steps in fields like enterprise solutions jobs. The firm was established in 2013 and has acquired a wealth of experience over the years, as well as building up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The team at Glocomms has worked with a very broad spectrum of employer businesses, from agile start-ups focused on disruption to renowned international brands. In addition to enterprise solutions jobs, the firm also has expertise in many related fields, including cyber security, cloud & infrastructure and development & engineering. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm is able to design hiring options for every kind of hiring need at any time.



In a field such as enterprise solutions jobs, being able to provide genuinely cross-border support for hiring is vital. Glocomms' nationwide network in the UK is strong and the firm has a presence in major locations, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. While Glocomms is well established in the UK and Europe, the firm also has extensive international reach - the British team, for example, is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000+. Plus, Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. The team at Glocomms has been nurtured on an ongoing basis - consultants receive regular training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as enterprise solutions jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Senior Enterprise Account Executive, Strategic Account Director and EMEA Account Executive.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



