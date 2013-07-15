Rise in College Loan Interest Rate Has Many Students Concerned

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The job market is bleak; many are struggling to find work and above it all looms the almost omnipresent student loan – a service many students cannot afford college without receiving.



“Rising tuition, a sluggish economy, and no advancements are hindering many young professionals who are eager to begin the next phase of their lives,” said Dr. Daryl D. Green, noted lecturer and author.



Changes in the hiring process have flummoxed many college graduates and as such, they are at a huge disadvantage to seasoned professionals, competing for the same jobs.



Finding a solution to the problem is not easy, but Dr. Green has found one.



The primary reason recent college graduates cannot find successful careers is because they lack two key elements of securing viable positions: Knowledge of both the current financial climate and the hiring process of employers.



Dr. Green’s workbook and video combination help college grads and anyone find work in this tough time. The book, Job Strategies for the 21st Century-Workbook: How to Assist Individuals During Economic Turbulence, has practical solutions for students, parents and anyone who cares about recent college graduates. It has been rated highly on Amazon.com in its own category of similar books.



“The workbook will not give a job directly to the college graduate,” said Dr. Green, “but it will give them a specific set of tools that will enhance a job interview. Hard work is still necessary.”



One aspect of the program that Dr. Green targets are parents who have coddled children and allowed them to wander through life without focus and direction. This, along with the other issues plaguing graduates, is a major obstacle to overcome.



Dr. Green’s book is available exclusively at Amazon.com at http://www.amazon.com/Job-Strategies-21st-Century-Workbook-Individuals/dp/1490430075/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1372909509&sr=8-3&keywords=dr+daryl+d+green#javascript:void(false) and a short video is also available at .



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv1Jv1ZEh5w.



For additional information about Dr. Green, visit http://www.darylgreen.org/.



Dr. Daryl D. Green, President/PMLA

Donna Gilliard, Contact

865-216-9209

823donna@comcast.net

http://www.darylgreen.org