Rise in Demand for Convenience Products to Boost Coffee Pods Market

The coffee pods market is climbing the growth ladder at a steady rate. Coffee is a popular beverage consumed by a large number of individuals across the globe.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Coffee pods are similar to tea making teabags and are used in the making of tea. A pre-portioned serving of coffee that is enclosed in paper filter and can be soaked in water immediately. Easy serving espresso (ESE) refers to the global industry standard for coffee pods and comes with a size of 44 mm. The global coffee pods market is likely to gain momentum from the awareness about health benefits derived consuming organic products. In addition, rise in the use of various naturally sourced food and beverage products has led to a massive demand for coffee pods amongst the coffee lovers. Besides, the change in the consumer preferences and tastes has compelled the manufacturers to offer more of naturally extracted products such as organic coffee pods.
Coffee capsules and pods are designed in such a way that is able to stand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and needs substantial pressure to brew the coffee pods.
Fair Trade Policies Boost the Morale of Coffee Manufacturers
Many of the developing economies are experiencing rapid infrastructural growth in the organized retail sector together with rapid urbanization is likely to support growth of the global coffee pods market in the years to come. In addition to that, an expanding pool of working populace has fuelled a huge need for convenience products. This has further boosted the demand for coffee pods worldwide.
On the other hand, in comparison with regular coffee beans, the cost of coffee pods is quite high and this can hamper growth of the global coffee pods market in the near future. In addition, in the developing and other under-developed countries, consumers opt for regular coffee beans than coffee pods owing to its reasonable price. This is further likely to hamper expansion of the global coffee pods market in the years to come. Nevertheless, emergence of fair trade policies has further assisted manufacturers of coffee pods to fetch reliable workforce at reasonable wages. This factor is estimated to open up new avenues of growth for the global coffee pods market in the years to come.
The online retailing segment is expected to give the sales of coffee pods a boost. Online retailing sector helps products gain better penetration in the market, reaching out to the rural and semi-urban areas. Emergence and booming of online retail sector is forecasted to amplify growth opportunities of the global coffee pods market in the forthcoming years.
Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee to Propel Growth of the Europe Market
The coffee pods market in Europe is mainly dominated by Switzerland due to presence leading manufacturers of coffee in the country. Besides, high disposable income of Swiss people is likely to present an opportunity for growth of the global coffee pods market in the years to come. Switzerland is followed by Germany, the UK, and Italy in terms of consumption of coffee. There is a rise in the number of consumers willing to pay higher price for premium coffee coupled with augmented interested in specialty coffee. Rising popularity of K-cup in Europe is exhibited through its increased sale in coffee bars. This factor is likely to encourage expansion of the global coffee pods market over the period of assessment. Many private players are making foray into the market owing to promising landscape of the coffee pods market in Europe.
Launch of New Flavors to add Competition in the Market
Some of the prominent industry players found in the global Coffee Pods market comprise Starbucks Corporation, Nestlé S.A., Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Inc., and Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. These prominent players are emphasizing on launching of new flavors and widening manufacturing capacity.
