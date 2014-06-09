Rise in Disease Incidence Driving the Indian Diagnostic Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Increasing urbanization and rapidly changing lifestyle is contributing to the surge in prevalence of Cardiovascular and Coronary Heart Diseases. This incidence is expected to touch 61.5 Million by 2015. Apart from Cardiovascular Diseases, other lifestyle related disorders such as Obesity, Diabetes and Cancer are also on a rise. This rise in disease incidence will be a major influence in driving the Indian Diagnostic Market.



According to our report, “Indian Diagnostic Market Outlook to 2017”, this rise in disease incidence alongwith other driving factors will create a need for diagnostic products, resulting in an INR 117 Billion market by 2017. The report provides an insight into the various trends that will shape the market in the coming years. It elaborates on the role that public-private partnerships, e-health points, and rise in automation will play in the growth of the market.



The report divides the In vitro diagnostics equipment market into different segments such as Biochemistry, Hematology, Immunochemistry, Coagulation, Urinalysis and Molecular Diagnostics. These segments have then been studied in terms of major tests and mechanisms, market outlook till 2017 and key players. On the similar lines, diagnostics imaging market has been divided into MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT and Nuclear Imaging segments.



The report also discusses the regulatory environment in India with respect to diagnostic products. At the end, the competitive scenario has been analyzed in terms of manufacturers and service providers, where a strength-and-weakness analysis has been performed to compare the players. There’s also a discussion about the recent activities of key players to depict an objective picture of the industry to clients to help them make sound investment decisions.



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.