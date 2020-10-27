Rise 'N Shine! Presents Alternative Facts & Other White Lies: Music for Today's Political Activist

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore hosts Alternative Facts & Other White Lies: Music for Today's Political Activist Featuring Mike Glick of Generations on Voice America, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020 at Noon Pacific,.



Co-hosts Lori Anne Rising and Uncle Mark Olmstead are proud to bring singer-songwriter and recording artist, Mike Glick of Generations to Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore for the first time to discuss how music with a message is both impacting and expressing today's political and social climate.



Glick is an award-winning artist who was once called "one of the best songwriters going" by Pete Seeger. His latest CD, Alternative Facts & Other White Lies, has been on the Folk DJ Charts for 4 straight months with rave reviews. TED Audio Magazing called it, "A breath of fresh air in the increasingly unbreathable atmostphere of American Reality." Guitar International Magazine said that it is, "Great to see protest music alive and kicking."



Listeners of Rise 'n Shine say the show is "fresh and relevant. Lori Anne and Uncle Mark are fun and engaging hosts," and that they "would recommend Rise 'n Shine because of their unique, authentic nature."



This is a free, family friendly online event being held on Voice America – Variety Channel, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020 at Noon Pacific. To listen in live go to: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/126373/alternative-facts-and-other-white-lies-music-for-todays-political-activist. A replay will be available within a few hours at the same link.



Rise 'n Shine is a talk radio show and podcast committed to creating a world that works for everyone by challenging old paradigms and uplifting voices not typically heard. We interview authors, musicians and innovators who are making a difference by opening hearts and minds. To learn more visit www.RiseAndShineAsOne.com.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica



Keywords: Topical Song, Political Song, Protest Music, Folk Music, Singer-songwriter, BLM, Climate Change, Peace, Alternative Facts, Satirical Song, Freedom, Evangelicals, Peoples Music, Alternative Folk, Americana, Anti-Trump, Working People, 15 an Hour, Woody Guthrie, Immigration, Joe Hill, Pete Seeger, Fellow Travelers, Talk Show, Radio Show, Podcast