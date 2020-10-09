Rise 'N Shine Presents Chief Blesser, Tara Eusebi

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore" presents "Living Your Purpose & Passion with a Chief Blesser," taking place online at VoiceAmerica.com – Variety Channel on Tues. October 20, 2020 at Noon Pacific, and featuring Tara Eusebi, Founder and Chief Bless of Bless, as well as original music by Mark Olmstead.



Co-hosts Lori Anne Rising and Uncle Mark Olmstead are proud to welcome Tara Eusebi to their weekly conversations that create a world that works for all. Eusebi's app, Bless, is a revolution in using technology to unite humanity and be of service to each other locally, regionally, nationally, and even globally.



In this episode Eusebi discusses her personal journey from disdaining people to being passionate about serving them, freely. She also dives into what it took for her to overcome the obstacles of transitioning from a corporate life to being the Chief Blesser of an innovative new app she conceived of and created from the ground up, as well as the how the app itself is making a real difference across six continents.



During the episode, co-host and recording artist Mark Olmstead shares one of his uplifting songs, inspired by his mother's morning wakeup call through his childhood. It's a toe-tapping original that listeners will find themselves singing along with and humming to themselves the rest of the day.



Listeners of Rise 'n Shine say the show is "much needed, quality programming on the airwaves that gets to the heart of what matters, and helps to make our world a better place." As well as, "I love that there is another place to hear important information to bring us together for a better world and a better life."



This is a free, family friendly online event being held on Voice America – Variety Channel, Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 at Noon Pacific. To listen in live go to: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/126246/living-your-purpose-and-passion-with-a-chief-blesser. A replay will be available within a few hours at the same link.



Rise 'n Shine is a talk radio show and podcast committed to creating a world that works for everyone by challenging old paradigms and uplifting voices not typically heard. We interview authors, musicians and innovators who are making a difference by opening hearts and minds. To learn more visit www.RiseAndShineAsOne.com.



