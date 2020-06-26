Rise 'N Shine! Radio Show Presents Race in America: An Open, Honest Discussion

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore," a family-friendly online radio show, will present Race in America: An Open, Honest Discussion, on Voice America - Variety on June 30, 2020 at Noon Pacific. Special guests include two social justice leaders, Pastor J. W. Matt Hennessee and Rev. Dr. David Alexander, The show will also feature music by Portland, Oregon's own First Lady of Blues, LaRhonda Steele.



Co-hosts Lori Anne Rising and Uncle Mark Olmstead are proud to host Pastor Hennessee and Rev. Alexander who will address the issues underlying current protests, what's changing (if anything) in the complex issues of systemic racism in America, and what really needs to change in the heart and soul of the nation to end racism and heal the wounds for future generations.



Pastor Hennessee, a native of Columbus, Ohio, has served in a variety of leadership capacities locally, nationally, and globally in public administration; private business; non-profit boards and commissions. In addition to being the Senior Pastor Servant of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Portland for the past 15 years, he is the Convener of the Inter-Faith Peace and Action Collaborative aimed at building bridges between law enforcement and Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities.



Rev. Dr. David Alexander has served on the Board of Directors for the Community of Welcoming Congregations to help provide 'a voice for LGBTQ and allied people of faith,' and served as director of Strategic Alliances for the Centers for Spiritual Living, helping build partnerships between organizations to foster the creation of a world that works for all. He has received numerous awards as a social justice leader including induction into the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College and a Force for Good Award from Unity of Sacramento. He currently serves as the Spiritual Director for Spiritual Living Center of Atlanta, and writes the monthly column, Philosophy in Action, for Science of Mind magazine.



Listeners of Rise 'n Shine say the show is "much needed, quality programming on the airwaves that gets to the heart of what matters, and helps to make our world a better place." As well as, "I love that there is another place to hear important information to bring us together for a better world and a better life."



This is a free, family friendly online event being held on Voice America – Variety Channel, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Noon Pacific. To listen in live go to: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124320/race-in-america-an-open-honest-discussion. A replay will be available within a few hours at the same link.



About Rise 'n Shine

Rise 'n Shine is a talk radio show and podcast committed to conversations that create a world that works for everyone by focusing on how to rise and shine as individuals each day. We strive to remember that there are no small acts, and all choices have ripple effects. To create lasting happiness, healthy families and a thriving planet, we must challenge pre-conceived thoughts, beliefs and habits, while cultivating deeper gratitude. To learn more visit www.RiseAndShineAsOne.com.